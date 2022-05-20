OnePlus officially launched the Nord 2T 5G smartphone globally on Thursday. The handset is the first T device in the Nord lineup. It is available for pre-booking now, and the first sale will commence on May 24, 2022, via OnePlus.com, Amazon and other retail partners. Along with the Nord 2T 5G, the Chinese tech giant also introduced the Nord Buds at EUR 49. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2T gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset flaunts a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. For selfies, the device gets a 32MP selfie lens.

The three newest products in the OnePlus Nord Series are now available to pre-order! Live Fast - with Flagship Killer Speed. — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) May 19, 2022

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, Beidou, Galileo and USB Type-C port for charging.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is priced at EUR 399 (approximately Rs 32,700) for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs EUR 499 (approximately Rs 40,900).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2022 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).