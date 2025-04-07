Bhopal, Apr 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday ordered the Health Department to take strict action after NHRC cited a complaint claiming seven persons died in a missionary hospital in Damoh where a fake doctor operated on patients in the name of treating heart disease.

As per a complaint lodged earlier by a local resident with the National Human Rights Commission, the person, using the name of a famous cardiologist from the UK 'Dr N John Camm', purportedly working at the hospital, had shown himself to be educated and trained from abroad.

A case was registered after the name of "Dr Camm" did not appear in the registration on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, thus it seems suspicious at first sight, the FIR stated.

He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 315 (4) (dishonest misappropriation), 338 (forgery), 336 (3) (creating or altering documents or electronic records with fraudulent intent), 340 (2) (forged documents and electronic records) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when a criminal act is committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

"We are aware of the incident. Our government is taking strict action and is continuously in touch with the Central government. I have instructed the health department to take strict action against such practises, if any, at other places (as well)," Mohan Yadav said.

His statement came after the opposition claimed that the "fake cardiologist" is linked to the BJP and is a "habitual hate-monger who vitiated the atmosphere in the country via social media".

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo on Friday stated that a case of the untimely death of seven persons has come to light in a missionary hospital in Damoh where a fake doctor was operating on patients in the name of the treatment of heart disease.

"The investigation team of the National Human Rights Commission constituted on my orders to investigate the case will camp in Damoh from 7th April to 9th April and investigate. If any victim or any other person wants to provide information related to the case, they can meet the investigation team in Damoh," Kanoongo said on Sunday.

According to the complaint, the real name of the person is Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav. He misused the name of a famous cardiologist from the United Kingdom, Professor John Camm, to mislead the patients and they died due to his wrong treatment, the complaint alleged.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has claimed that the actual name of the "doctor" is Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav.

