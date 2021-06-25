Thane, Jun 25 (PTI) A case was registered in Naupada in Thane district in connection with the organisation of a bogus COVID-19 vaccination camp, police said on Friday.

The accused held a camp for 116 employees of an insurance firm, charging each Rs 1,000 for vaccine doses, Senior Inspector Anil Mangle of Naupada police station said.

"Some of the people named in the Naupada case are accused of organising such camps in Mumbai as well. Of the 116 employees who got jabs in the camp here, only four got certificates. They found something suspicious and filed a case," Mangle said.

He said no arrest has been made, adding that the complaint names as accused Mahendra Singh, Shrikant Mane, Sanjay Gupta, Seema Ahuja and Karim.

