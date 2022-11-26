Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition challenging the lower court order refusing to register an FIR against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a 'fake degree' case.

The petitioner, Diwakar Nath Tripathi, had demanded the withdrawal of the petition from the court saying that he would adopt another process in this matter, as per the law.

Also Read | DU Admissions 2022: Second Round of Spot Admission on November 28, Allocation List on December 2.

This order on Tripathi's petition was passed by Justice Samit Gopal.

The court, in its order, said during the proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner requested the it to withdraw the petition.

Also Read | Snake Spotted in Food Tent Near Rahul Gandhi’s Camp During Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP’s Manihar (Watch Video).

Gnating the request by the petitioner's counsel, the court dismissed the petition.

On September 4, 2021, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Prayagraj rejected the application for lodging an FIR against Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in the fake degree case.

The application was filed under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

It was alleged that Maurya had obtained the licence of a petrol pump on the basis of a fake degree and had also contested elections five times on the basis of the same degree. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)