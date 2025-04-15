Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the Waqf Amendment Act is not targeted towards Muslims and a false narrative has been spread that the Union Government is against the community.

Addressing a press briefing on the Waqf legislation, Rijiju said that land in India is a very "precious" thing and if we lose it then everything is lost and in India there should not be any provision for anyone to "forcefully and unilaterally take away someone's land."

"I have come here for an important and sensitive issue; Land is the most precious thing for us. If you lose your land, you lose everything. That is why we have considered that in India, there should not be any provision for anybody to forcefully and unilaterally take away someone's land. We must make laws to protect every inch of land for their rightful owner. We brought amendments to this law as earlier, there were unprecedented powers given to Waqf. This is not targeted towards Muslims. There is a narrative that the Central govt is against Muslims. But it's not true. We are here to correct the mistakes committed in the past and provide justice to people", Rijiju said.

The Union Minister said that India has the largest number of Waqf properties in the world. He said that 600 fishermen living Munambam area in Kerala started paying taxes for the land and suddenly Kerala Waqf Board declared the 404 acres of variable land in Munambam as Waqf property.

"India has the largest Waqf properties in the world. In India, Waqf has the largest number of properties...The Munambam case came before us some time ago. I was deeply upset when I learn about this case. The 600 fishermen living there who started paying taxes for the land, and suddenly Kerala Waqf Board declared the 404 acres of variable land in Munambam as Waqf property. This is how the tragedy came before us and people learnt about the injustice done to people. Looking at such pains of people, the Modi Govt decided to bring amendments to Waqf Act. Now, there will not be an arbitrary declaration of any land as Waqf land", Rijiju said.

Ever since the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in parliament, there has been widespread protest in the country. The protests even led to violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Jangipur, after which the central security forces were deployed in the violence-hit areas following the order of the Calcutta High Court.

The security forces have even set up a relief camp in Malda for those who left Samserganj-Dhuliyan in Murshidabad after violence broke out there during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11.

According to the officials, situation in West Bengal's Dhuliyan town in the Jangipur subdivision of the Murshidabad district is under control after the violent protests staged against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11.Security personnel, including BSF and CRPF, have been deployed in the area, and authorities have stated that the situation is now under control.

Three people were killed in Dhuliyan in the aftermath of mob violence against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Murshidabad district, West Bengal Police said. Several vehicles were torched on Friday night. Security has been heightened in the area, and as per the Bengal Police, the situation is now under control. (ANI)

