New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) As on November 29, families of 1,509 health workers who died due to COVID-19-related duties have been paid insurance claims of Rs 50 lakh each under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package scheme for coronavirus warriors, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP): Insurance Scheme for Health Care Workers Fighting COVID-19' was launched on March 30, 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to 22.12 lakh health care providers, including community health workers and private health workers, who may have been in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and may be at risk of being impacted by this, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

Further, on account of the unprecedented situation, private hospital staff and retired or volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of central/states/UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance/hospitals of central ministries specifically drafted for the care of COVID-19 patients are also covered under the scheme subject to fulfilment of certain conditions, Pawar said.

Processing of claims has been streamlined and simplified with effect from May 28, 2021 by circulating a proforma certificate in which the district collectors concerned are to certify the eligibility of the claims, the minister said.

Claims are now being verified and certified by the district collectors and forwarded to the insurance company for release of payments to the claimants so as to expedite claim settlement, Pawar said.

"As on November 29, 2021, the families of 1,509 health workers, who died due to COVID-19 related duties and found eligible in terms of the aforesaid criteria, have been paid insurance claims @ Rs 50 lakh per claim," she said.

