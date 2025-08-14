Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): On the fourth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took aim at the opposition while highlighting his eight-and-a-half-year record. Comparing their governance from 1947-2017 with his 2017-2025 tenure, he accused them of fostering a family-centric mindset and mocked their "PDA" slogan as the "Family Development Authority," highlighting their limited vision.

In his address, the Chief Minister described inclusive and holistic development as the foundation of Uttar Pradesh's and India's growth.

He said, "Every assembly constituency should see development, and the benefits of welfare schemes must reach everyone without discrimination. Only inclusive development can realise the vision of 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' and 'Viksit Bharat.' Criticising the opposition, he said their discussions show less concern for development and more desire for power.

Quoting Charvaka, the Chief Minister lashed out at the opposition for their family-centric mindset. He said, "You are confined only to your families. Your 'Family Development Authority' approach embodies Swami Vivekananda's philosophy of the 'Kupa Manduka.' The world is moving ahead on the path of competition, but you are still confined to your families."

Recalling UP's past, the Chief Minister said the state had been on a path of decline since the 1960s. Despite possessing vast resources, fertile land, rivers, and manpower, UP's policy neglect after the 1980s led to it becoming the most backwards (BIMARU) state in the country.

"Schemes were announced, but there was neither the willpower nor the determination to implement them," he stated. He added that in those years, youth were jobless, farmers received no relief, investor confidence was absent, and crime and chaos dominated the state. Migration, poverty, deaths from diseases like encephalitis and dengue, corruption, discrimination, and nepotism had gripped UP.

The Chief Minister highlighted the transformation under the double-engine government since 2017. He said law and order have been strengthened, criminals face zero tolerance, and an investor-friendly environment has made UP a top destination. Schemes are implemented without discrimination or appeasement. He proudly noted that improved governance, strong infrastructure, and a proactive administration have taken Uttar Pradesh to new heights.

The Chief Minister presented significant figures of UP's economic progress. He said that in 2016-17, UP's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) was Rs 13 lakh crore, which is expected to reach Rs 35 lakh crore by the end of this financial year.

"UP's contribution to the national GDP has increased from 8 per cent to 9.5 per cent. The per capita income has increased sharply from Rs 43,000 to Rs 120,000. Exports have also grown from Rs 84,000 crore to Rs 186,000 crore, and the state's budget has increased from Rs three lakh crore to Rs eight lakh crore," he remarked.

"The NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index has improved by 8.9 points. Digital transactions have grown from Rs 122 crore to Rs 1,400 crore. UP is on its transition path from being a BIMARU state to becoming a revenue-surplus state," CM Yogi emphasised.

Referring to India's economic progress, the CM said that in 1947, India was the sixth-largest economy in the world, but by 1980, it had slipped to the 11th position. After 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has progressed, reaching seventh place in 2017, fifth in 2024, and becoming the fourth-largest economy in 2025.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, "You pushed the sixth-largest economy down to 11th, while the double-engine government propelled it to fourth. Today, India is demonstrating its strength and capability to the world."

The Chief Minister said that 16 per cent of India's population resides in UP, but until 2016-17, its share in the national GDP had fallen from 14 per cent to barely 8 per cent. "The per capita income was only one-third of the national average. However, after 2017, UP has achieved a better economic growth rate than the national average, despite the COVID pandemic," he said.

The CM reemphasised his commitment to make Uttar Pradesh a model of development and good governance. He said UP is no longer just a part of India but is becoming a leader in the country's economic and social progress.

"Investor confidence, jobs for youth, relief for farmers, and better facilities for its citizens are UP's new identity," CM Yogi asserted, appealing to all the MLAs in the House to work together in their constituencies to accelerate development so that the dream of UP and India's development can be realised. (ANI)

