Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 21 (ANI): Emotional fans across Assam paid tribute to popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, called the "King of Humming," following his untimely demise in Singapore on 19 September.

Fans in Guwahati lit candles in his memory, mourning the loss of the beloved artist.

The mortal remains of Zubeen Garg arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and are scheduled to reach Guwahati shortly. From there, they will be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium), where fans will have the opportunity to offer their last respects.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita paid homage to the late singer at IGI Airport.

The singer passed away after a scuba diving accident in Singapore on 19 September.

Earlier today, popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg finally arrived in India. His mortal remains were handed over to the Indian ambassador after the post-mortem on Saturday.

Earlier, CM Sarma stated that the 'Ya Ali' singer's remains will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday, September 21, for fans and well-wishers to offer their last respects.

"The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg, an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions, will be kept at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects. All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring that the final journey of Assam's beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time," the tweet read.

A cabinet meeting will be held in the evening to decide on the cremation venue.While speaking to the media, the Chief Minister stated that Zubeen Garg's mortal remains will be brought back to Guwahati by a special flight.

"The remains will first be taken to Zubeen's house. We request that the public allow Zubeen's family to spend some private time with him, as that will be their last moment together," he said.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has announced a three-day state mourning in the wake of the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Assam CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, or public celebrations during the period.

While condolences have poured in from across the country, fans in large numbers have gathered outside Garg's Guwahati residence, awaiting a final glimpse of their beloved singer. (ANI)

