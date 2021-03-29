Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) A farmer couple on Monday died of electrocution while irrigating a field in Lalganj police station area here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Dinesh Dwivedi said Ram Lakhan Verma (40) and his wife Gayatri Verma (38) of Handaur village were irrigating the field when a high-tension wire fell on them.

The duo was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

