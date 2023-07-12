Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) A farmer allegedly shot himself dead with a countrymade pistol in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Devgarh Kamsin village in the Raniganj area on Tuesday, they said.

Victim Sansar Nath Tiwari (60) was apparently upset as he was suffering from diabetes and blood pressure, SHO of Raniganj police station Sarvesh Singh said.

He had set out for a medical checkup on Tuesday but shot himself about one kilometre from his residence, Singh said.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

