New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Farmer unions protesting against the new farm laws on Wednesday wrote a letter to the government urging it not to repeat the "meaningless amendments" which have been rejected before and to come up with a concrete proposal in writing.

In the letter, farmer unions have asked the government not to question the letter that was earlier written as it was a unanimous decision.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav told the media at Singhu border that the United Farmers Front wrote a letter to the government on Wednesday which states that it should not question the letter written by the United Farmers Front earlier.

"The government's new letter is a fresh attempt to defame the farmers' association. We urge the government not to repeat those meaningless amendments which we have rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing so that it can be made an agenda, and the process of negotiation can be started as soon as possible," Yogendra Yadav said reading out the contents of the letter.

The letter said that the government is constantly holding talks with so-called farmer leaders and organisations who are not associated with the movement at all.

"This is an attempt to break our movement. The government is dealing with protesting farmers the way it deals with its opposition," it said.

The letter also assured the Centre that the protesting farmers and unions were ready for a discussion.

"We are waiting for the government to take the discussion forward with an open mind and neat intention," it said.

Yudhvir Singh, a farmer leader from the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), told the media that looking at the way the Centre was carrying out the process of talks, "it was clear that the government wanted to delay this issue and break the morale of protesting farmers".

"The government is taking our issues lightly. I'm warning them to take cognizance of this matter and find a solution soon," he said.

Shiv Kumar Kakka, President, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, said the government should create a conducive atmosphere for fruitful dialogue.

"We urge the government to create a conducive atmosphere for a fruitful dialogue. Even the Supreme Court has said that suspend implementation of farm laws. This will lead to a better environment to hold talks," he said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that the government was ready for a discussion at the time and date chosen by farmer unions and urged them to inform him on what they want to "add and subtract" from the government's proposal on the farm laws.

"I am hopeful that farmer unions will discuss our request. Whatever they want to add and subtract from the government's proposal, they should tell us. We are ready for a discussion at the time and date of their convenience. I hope they will give us a date and we will find a resolution. I am hopeful of a solution," he said.

The agitation by farmers on the borders of the national capital entered its 27th day on Wednesday. They are protesting against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They are demanding the repeal of the three laws.

The farmer unions have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They have rejected proposal by the government to make amendments to the laws. (ANI)

