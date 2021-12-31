Noida, Dec 31 (PTI) The farmers protest against the Noida Authority here culminated on Friday after 121 days as a compromise was reached between the officials and the protestors after the intervention of local MLA Pankaj Singh, .

Around 10 farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) president Sukhveer Pahalwan alias Sukhveer Khalifa, had also started an indefinite hunger strike last week which also ended Friday.

Residents of 81 villages in Noida including those from Sadarpur, Bahlolpur, Gejha, Barola, Sorkha, Sarfabad, are among hundreds of people who have been protesting against the local authority over issues related to the acquisition of their land in the past by the state government.

Office-bearers of the BKP, which led the 121-day long protest, said the demonstration was to demand increased compensation for their land acquired by the Noida Authority and a plot of 10 per cent size of their land, among others.

Noida MLA and BJP leader Pankaj Singh met with the protestors on Friday and announced that the protest has come to an end. Noida Authority officials also confirmed it.

"Fed juice and God's parasad to the farmer brothers and ended their hunger strike and protest which had been continuing since past several days," Singh wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Singh further said he has always had respect for the farming community and added he also met women and elders present at the protest site to seek their blessings.

"I will consider myself fortuante if the pending issues of the farmers of Noida are resolved during my tenure as Noida MLA. Today several of those issues have got resolved and I pledge to ensure that the farmers get their right due," he said in another tweet.

Officer on Special Duty (Noida Authority) Prasun Dwivedi said an agreement was reached with the protestors on Friday over their issues.

"The Noida Authority assured them that it will take up their issues in an expeditious and time-bound manner. Also, they were assured that their case will be taken by the Noida Authority Board and with the government," Dwivedi told PTI.

