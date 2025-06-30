Chandigarh, Jun 30 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the season of paddy transplantation has started, "but the farmers are still running from pillar to post for fertilisers".

"The government, as usual, sits idle. Farmers have to face a shortage of fertilisers in every crop season because the BJP government does not make any arrangements in time," the former Haryana chief minister alleged in a statement.

"Due to this, farmers have to buy expensive fertilisers in black, which puts a very significant economic burden on them. In turn, the yield and overall productivity are affected due to the non-availability of fertilisers on time," the statement added.

Hooda further alleged that in addition, farmers are getting MSP neither for maize nor for sunflower.

"Due to the shortage of fertilisers, sowing of Kharif crops is becoming more difficult for farmers with each passing year. Farmers are facing four times more problems under the double-engine government in Haryana," he claimed.

The former chief minister said that despite the BJP being in power both at the Centre and in Haryana, "less than half the stock of fertilisers to be received from the Centre for the Kharif crop has been supplied".

"Haryana was supposed to receive about 14 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser, but less than 6 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser have been made available right now," alleged Hooda.

The Congress leader said that farmers, their families, women and even children wait for multiple days in long queues in every season and even then, DAP and urea are not available at the requisite time.

"Not only this, but farmers who have reached the mandis with harvested maize and sunflower continue to wait for purchase. But the government agencies are not ready to buy. As a result, they have to sell the crop at a rate that is Rs 1,000-1,500 lower than the MSP," he claimed.

