Ballia (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Monday said the state government was pushing farmers and common people to become poorer with low procurement of wheat.

Speaking to reporters at his residence at the district headquarters, the senior Samajwadi Party leader claimed that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has not yet procured even 10 per cent of wheat from farmers in the state.

Chaudhary said the government has procured the grains from middlemen instead of farmers and as part of the BJP's strategy, farmers and common people are forced to become dependent on the government even for food.

When questioned on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's tweets on farmers' issues, he said she is not a farmer and neither can she understand their plight.

On the question of his party's alliance with smaller parties for the Assembly polls next year, Chaudhary said the SP will join hands with smaller parties to defeat the BJP and ensure it does not return to power.

Five suspended BSP MLAs had met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav last week, triggering speculation that they may join his party ahead of the elections.

