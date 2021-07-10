Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], July 10 (ANI): A group of farmers, who were trying to stop the meeting of Cabinet Minister Mool Chand Sharma, jumped over barricades and clashed with the police in Yamunanagar on Saturday.

The meeting was scheduled at Ram Vilas Bhawan in which Mool Chand Sharma and other local leaders were going to be present, Bilaspur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashish Choudhary told ANI.

According to him, the farmers' union had earlier called for a protest against the meeting.

"They tried to stop the meeting but police successfully managed to conduct the program," he said.

The farmers even brought a tractor to the protesting site and it is alleged that they pushed the barricades with the tractor, to which the DSP said, "Action will be taken against those who bumped police barricading with a tractor."

One of the farmer at the protest site said, "We had already warned that we would not let the program take place. Even after this, the government held the program. We had asked them to cancel it. There was a scuffle between the police and the farmers. We have broken two barricades. Some of our farmers have been wounded due to lathi charge."

Another anguished farmer said, "Haryana government has done all this. They think they can suppress the voice of farmers, but this won't happen."

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)