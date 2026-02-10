Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing investigation into the Lamborghini accident on Kanpur's VIP Road, KK Mishra, father of the alleged accused Shivam Mishra, on Tuesday denied police claims that his son was driving the luxury car at the time of the crash, saying a hired driver was behind the wheel while Shivam was unwell and unconscious.

Speaking to reporters outside Gwaltoli police station, KK Mishra said both Shivam and the driver were inside the car and that there were technical issues with the car the day before the crash.

"A driver and Shivam were in the car. I don't know who was driving the car. It will be investigated. There was an issue with the Lamborghini car a day prior to the accident. Mechanics resolved the technical problem. The next day, Shivam and the driver took the car for testing," he said.

According to Mishra, while returning from Civil Lines, Shivam became unconscious, causing the car to slow after an autorickshaw hit it. The locked car window prevented the driver from opening it, and their security staff broke the glass to pull Shivam out.

"When they were coming back from Civil Lines, Shivam started to become unconscious, and he started sleeping. When the driver removed one hand to check Shivam, the car slowed down, and an autorickshaw hit the car. The driver was unable to open the window of the car as the car was automatically locked. After that, our security staff broke the glass, opened the gate and pulled Shivam out of the car," he added.

He further said Shivam was examined by a doctor after returning home and later shifted to Delhi for treatment.

"When Shivam returned home, the doctor checked him. After a while, we sent Shivam to Delhi for treatment. He is still undergoing treatment in Delhi. I spoke with the doctors, and he is not in a condition to come to Kanpur as of now. The doctor said he would be better in the next 2-3 days," Mishra said.

KK Mishra further dismissed claims by Kanpur Police Commissioner that Shivam was the one who was driving the car.

"The Police Commissioner is wrong if he says that Shivam was driving the car. No one in our family consumes alcohol or any other stuff," he further said.

The statement comes as police continue to probe the crash that occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on Sunday afternoon, when the Lamborghini rammed into an autorickshaw, a bullet motorcycle and then a pole. Eyewitnesses claimed the car was speeding, and bouncers accompanying the occupants removed the person from the vehicle immediately after the impact.

Meanwhile, Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Dharmendra Singh Dharmu, also maintained that the vehicle was being driven by Shivam's driver, Mohan.

Speaking to ANI, the lawyer said Mohan has submitted a surrender application in court and seeks bail along with the release of the car.

"The driver who was driving the car, Mohan, has submitted an application to surrender in court. Both Shivam Mishra and the driver were sitting in the car when the accident took place," he said, adding that Shivam is currently hospitalised in Delhi after feeling dizzy and unconscious.

Earlier today, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said the investigation into the Lamborghini accident on VIP Road is ongoing and confirmed that the accused, Shivam Mishra, has been named in the FIR.

Speaking to ANI, the Commissioner said, "This investigation is going on. As I had told you, his (Shivam Mishra) name was not there earlier. His name has come up in the investigation, and our police have gone to his house to interrogate him. We have received this message from his house that he is hospitalised. His father has been called and will speak, and he says he will cooperate with the police. The entire investigation and any further legal action will be dealt with as per the law."

Raghubir Lal clarified that Shivam Mishra is considered the driver based on the evidence collected so far, including CCTV footage.

"When Shivam's name comes up in our investigation, it means that we are satisfied that the driver was Shivam, so they can keep saying anything. We have CCTV footage. His name has been included in the FIR," he added.

The commissioner further stated that Shivam's father will also participate in the investigation, as the notice has been issued. "Let me make one thing clear to you, only one person is injured in this and that too is a minor injury. His father will come; we have issued a notice, and he will present his side. He will participate in the investigation," he further said.

The police Commissioner also confirmed that the Lamborghini involved in the incident has been seized, and an FIR has been registered.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar. DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said, "Those who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. A case has been registered, and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation. No one has been taken into custody yet." (ANI)

