Mumbai, February 10: A routine traffic enforcement operation in a crowded Pune market took a dramatic turn this week when a man refused to vacate his scooter as it was being impounded. In a video that has since gone viral, the unidentified owner is seen perched on his vehicle while a traffic police crane lifts it several feet into the air, leaving him dangling above the busy street.

The incident occurred after traffic officials flagged the two-wheeler for being parked in a designated no-parking zone. Witnesses report that as the towing team prepared to secure the vehicle, the owner jumped onto the seat in an attempt to prevent the seizure. Rather than de-escalating, the crane operators proceeded with the lift, carrying both the scooter and the man upward. Pune Shocker: Iron Rods From Tempo Pierce Windshield of Cab Near Wakad on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Man Refuses To Leave His Scooty As Officials Tow Vehicle in Pune

Pune Man Refuses to Let Go of Scooty, Gets Towed Along With it, Public Stunned pic.twitter.com/7egNumOhlc — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 9, 2026

The video shows the man arguing with officials from his elevated position while stunned onlookers recorded the scene. Despite repeated requests from the towing staff to step down, the man remained seated, clutching the handlebars as the crane moved toward the towing truck.

The standoff drew a large crowd, with many bystanders expressing concern over the safety of the maneuver. Social media users have since debated the ethics of the enforcement, with some questioning the necessity of lifting a vehicle while a person is still on board. Sudhir Mehta Takes Helicopter After Being Stranded for 8 Hours in Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Jam.

While the man's "human keychain" protest was intended to save his vehicle from being impounded, local authorities emphasised that such actions pose significant risks to public safety. According to traffic regulations, interfering with a government official's duty and refusing to vacate a vehicle during towing can lead to additional charges beyond the initial parking fine.

Pune traffic police have recently intensified their crackdown on illegal parking to ease congestion in the city's narrow and high-traffic commercial zones. This incident marks one of the more extreme cases of public resistance encountered by the department during the current enforcement drive. The matter was eventually resolved when the man agreed to descend, after which he was required to pay the standard fine for the parking violation.

