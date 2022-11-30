Imphal, Nov 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has a history of celebrating festivals and fairs, which enrich the country's cultural heritage and also supports the local economy.

During a virtual address on the occasion of Manipur's Sangai Festival, Modi said the northeastern state is endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

“It is like a necklace in which different gems are put together, with the state bearing the reflection of a mini India,” he said.

“Festivals like Sangai boost the local economy, and attract investors as well as industries. I am confident that it will become a gateway to development of the region,” the PM added.

The Sangai Festival is being celebrated after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

