Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike to press on statehood and other demands for Ladakh, saying that fighting for rights and justice in the country has become "treasonous".

While addressing a gathering at the iconic Dasara Melava in Dadar West's Shivaji Park, Thackeray defended Wangchuk as a patriot, citing his contributions to the country, where he helped the Indian Army jawans stationed at Ladakh with the development of solar-heated tents.

"Sonam Wangchuk is a patriot. He developed solar-heated tents for soldiers in sensitive and extremely cold regions, such as Leh and Ladakh. He designed the Ice Stupa technology to procure water. However, when he started the movement for Ladakh, the government was unwilling to budge. Just like Nepal, the Gen Z came to the streets in Leh. But Modi mama jailed him," Thackeray, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said.

He further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the reason for Wangchuk's arrest, given that the climate activist had attended an event in Pakistan, asking, "What do you say about Modi going to meet Nawaz Sharif?"

"Wangchuk is not deshdrohi, but he has been accused of the same for attending an event in Pakistan. If Wangchuk can be arrested for this, what do you say about Modi going to meet Nawaz Sharif? Fighting for rights and justice has become an act of treason in the country," Thackeray added.

Remembering renowned freedom fighter and socialist GG Parekh on the day of his demise, Thackeray said that people who stand up to "fight" were fewer in number. Subsequently, he reiterated his opposition to the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, 2024, passed by the Devendra Fadnavis government in the 2025 legislative assembly session.

"I pay my respects to freedom fighter GG Parekh. Such people who stand up to fight are fewer in number. Those who fight now are sent to jail. This is the government's new policy. We saw that they passed the Special Public Security legislation in the recently held legislative assembly session. We all opposed it and it should be opposed," Thackeray said.

He further attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), comparing it to an amoeba that grows as it pleases, and said that the ruling party at the centre and in Maharashtra will form alliances with anyone, but only it will be the one that sustains.

"There is an organism, Ameoba. It grows however it wants. The same is applicable to the BJP. It is growing, however it wants. It will forge an alliance with anyone and shake hands with anyone it wants, but it will only be the BJP that will grow," Thackeray said.

Taking a veiled dig at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said, "Attempts were always made to break Shiv Sena. But those who have run away are brass, and those who are still here with me are gold."

Speaking about the extreme conditions in Marathwada due to floods and heavy rainfall, Thackeray lashed out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his refusal to declare a "wet drought" in the state, given the washing away of land and irreparable damage to crops, houses, and cattle.

"Today, the condition in Marathwada is extremely bad. The land of farmers has been damaged. They also don't have a place to stay since their houses are covered in mud. Those who give us food are asking, 'What should we eat?' Such a crisis has never been witnessed before. The government has left them on their own. From here, I appeal to Shiv Sainiks that they should help the farmers in Marathwada as much as they can," Thackeray said.

Referring to Fadnavis' letter at the time when he was the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP), the former CM said, "I held a press conference yesterday. How people change, when it was our government, he used to say, declare Ola Dushkal (wet drought). Now that he is the Chief Minister, he says, 'there is no concept of a wet drought'." (ANI)

