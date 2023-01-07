Shimla, Jan 7 (PTI) An assistance of Rs 25,000 will be given to kin of the deceased within 24 hours in case of death due to natural calamity in Himachal Pradesh, an official order said on Saturday.

Sudesh K Mokhta, Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue), said the step has been taken after sensing the plight of family members who have to run from pillar to post to get the ex gratia released.

Also Read | Kerala ‘Food Poisoning’: Woman Dies After Consuming ‘Kuzhimanthi’ in Kasaragod, Hotel Owner Arrested.

"... a minimum amount of Rs 25,000 as notified in the relief manual in case of death due to natural calamity and Rs 5,000 in case of grievous injury will now be released immediately," a statement issued by the Himachal Pradesh government said.

According to norms, a sum of Rs 4 lakh is provided in case of death, irrespective of the place of residence and nationality, provided the death has occurred within the state. However, Rs 25,000 will be released to the bereaved family members within 24 hours and the remaining amount will be released thereafter within four days, Mokhta added.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Fire: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Unconscious Due to Blaze at 7th Floor of Apartment.

Meanwhile, funds to the tune of Rs 1 crore were disbursed to district-level horticulture offices to deal with any eventuality arising from drought-like situation being witnessed in the hill state due to delay in rain and snow.

"The department is closely keeping an eye on the situation and the amount will be used to aid necessary materials such as plants, water tanks, pipes, medicines and micro-organisms to farmers and horticulturists," a spokesperson of the horticulture department said here in a statement.

The orchardists are advised to stop the harvesting and pruning of fruit bearing trees till the rains so that further losses can be avoided, he said.

The orchardists with small fields have also been advised to plant fruit plants at a proper distance in the middle of their fields and keep the slope inside so that rainwater is used properly and soil erosion could be reduced, the spokesperson added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)