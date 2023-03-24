New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Ministry of Tourism issued guidelines in 2012 for extending financial support to state governments and Union territory administrations for promotion of film tourism, and a financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh per film is provided under it, the government has informed a parliamentary panel.

This was mentioned in a report on "Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations/Observations of the Committee contained in its Three Hundred Twenty Sixth Report on the subject 'Role of Indian Missions Globally for the growth of Tourism in India'" tabled in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The committee in its report has also said that it had observed that many of the tourist spots and places of religious importance are located near the national highways yet the state of the last-mile connectivity from the national highways to the tourist spot "leaves much to be desired".

"The Committee feels that good quality last-mile connectivity is important to ensure a positive experience for tourists visiting a tourist destination in the country, which in turn, helps attract more tourists through word-of-mouth publicity.

"The Committee therefore recommends that the ministry may examine the state/quality of last mile connectivity roads at all such tourist spots near the National Highways at the earliest and ensure their construction and maintenance with the concerned Ministries/agencies to make the tourist places more accessible to tourists, both domestic and international, which will invariably increase the number of tourists visiting such places," the panel had observed.

The Tourism Ministry has replied to this and several other observations and recommendations made by the panel earlier.

"As far as PRASHAD Scheme is concerned, last-mile connectivity is one of the most important and admissible prime interventions under the scheme, and the same has been provided in almost all approved PRASHAD projects. However, observations of the Committee have been noted in order to provide more thrust towards this intervention," it said.

The Committee had also noted that countries offer various types of incentives to encourage film producers to use beautiful locations to shoot films. Most countries offer tax sops in the form of VAT refunds ranging from 10-20 per cent depending on the location and the budget of the film.

It also cited example of the Spain Tourism Board that partnered with Bollywood film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" for promotions and got a huge influx of tourists that year.

The Committee recommends that the Ministry of Tourism may review the incentives provided to foreign film producers as per internationally competitive rates, it said.

"The Ministry of Tourism has issued guidelines (dated 25.07.2012) for extending financial support to State Governments/Union Territory Administrations for promotion of ‘Film Tourism.' The financial assistance is provided up to Rs 2.00 lakh per film for components such as space hiring/filming charges, facilitation fee etc," the ministry said in its response.

The Committee has reiterated its recommendation that the vacancies in the Overseas Tourist Offices should be filled as quickly as possible and that the promotional materials should be made available in local languages.

The Committee recommends that the Ministry of Tourism needs to better engage and motivate both the Overseas Tourism Offices and the Indian Missions to act as effective and dynamic tourism promoters and for this a regular and efficient communication network between all the stakeholders is essential, said the report by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which was also presented to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The missions and offices should engage with the tour operators and agents on a regular weekly or fortnightly basis sharing information and highlighting developments, it said.

The ministry has responded that the suggestions of the Committee are noted.

Another report by this parliamentary panel was presented to the Rajya Sabha and laid on the table of Lok Sabha on Friday.

This report is on Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations/ Observations of the Committee contained in its Three Hundred Thirteenth Report on the subject ‘Promotion of Indian Tourism in Overseas Markets – Role of Overseas Tourist Offices and Indian Embassies'.

The Committee has recommended that Indian Ambassadors as leaders of Indian Missions abroad must set targets for the growth of Indian tourism in key markets across the world with the objective of increasing foreign tourist arrivals to the country and increasing the share of India in World Tourist Arrivals. The Committee desires to be kept apprised of the specific steps taken in this direction, reads the report.

"It has been informed by the Ministry of External Affairs that Indian Missions regularly organize events to promote culture and tourism. These events include around Indian festivals, Indian products, performances with Indian/local artists etc. Missions also regularly engage with the Tour Operators, in coordination with Indian Tourism Offices," the ministry has said.

