Jammu, Sept 18 (PTI) A case was registered against unidentified persons for allegedly removing the national flag atop a building in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

“An application was forwarded to Police Station Kandi by the Naib Tehsildar Kotranka wherein it was stated that it was reported in some sections of social media that unknown persons had removed the national flag from atop the building of Dak Bungalow, Kotranka on the intervening night of September 17 and 18 (early on Saturday),” police said in a statement.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Is 'Incompetent', Has Connections With Pakistan; Will Oppose Any Move To Make Him Punjab CM, Says Captain Amarinder Singh.

The police said an FIR under section 2(a) of the prevention of insults to National Honour Act has been registered at Kandi and investigation initiated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)