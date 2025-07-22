Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police began an investigation into an FIR registered in a dispute case in Vidisha district as a complaint was received stating that two people named in the case were said to have died around a decade ago, a police officer said.

The incident was reported in Bareth village under the jurisdiction of Basoda city police station in the district on July 17 after groups of two communities clashed with each other over some issue.

Following the incident, one group filed an FIR against the other group. Later, the other group claimed that two people named in the FIR were already dead and a person was not present at the incident site. They also approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) officer on Monday, July 21 and submitted a complaint to Additional SP.

Speaking to ANI, Additional SP Prashant Choubey said, "A complaint is received in which it is said that one of the accused mentioned in the FIR was not present at the incident site and his location was elsewhere. The complainant claimed that they have CCTV footage evidence in support of it. Additionally, it further stated that two other accused in the same case were already dead. Primarily, the police register an FIR following receiving a complaint in cases of dispute but the accused is actually established as accused post inquiry and evidence collected. So, if the complaint is found to be correct, then those who were not present at the incident site at the time of incident will get relief and action will be taken against the right accused."

The officer further added that an investigation has been ordered into the matter. A Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) would probe and collect evidence into the matter.

Complainant Raj Kumar Sharma told ANI, "There was a dispute between groups of two communities on July 17 in which a person was falsely implicated in the FIR who was not involved in the matter. Besides, there are two people named in the FIR who have already died. Therefore, we came before the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) to submit an application for impartial inquiry, remove the names of people who are not involved in the case and take further action accordingly."

He further added that the officer assured them of impartial investigation, innocent people will not be involved in the case and action will be taken against those who have involvement in the dispute. (ANI)

