Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): An FIR was filed against eight Shiv Sena leaders including the party's Pune district President Sanjay More for allegedly assaulting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya.

"8 Shivsena Leaders including Pune President Sanjay More to be arrested by Police for Assaulting Me. FIR registered, IPC Section charged 143, 147, 149, 341, 336, 337, 323, 504, 37(1), 135 @BJP4Maharashtra @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis @ChDadaPatil," said Somaiya in a tweet.

The leader had on Saturday alleged that he was beaten by Shiv Sena leaders inside the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation.

"I am attacked by Shivsena Gundas inside the premises of Pune Mahapalika @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra," said Somaiya in a tweet. (ANI)

