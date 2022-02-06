Etah, February 6: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Friday. The body of the girl was found in a vacant plot behind a private hospital in the Awagarh area on Friday night. The minor girl's father is a local garment businessman. In the autopsy, it was revealed that the girl died due to asphyxiation. The girl had injury marks on her private parts. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 17-Year-Old Boy In Bareilly District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the doctors added that the girl was sexually assaulted before she was murdered. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. Notably, the girl went missing while playing outside her house on Friday evening. The deceased's father lodged a police complaint in the matter.

After the incident, Awagarh residents blocked traffic on Agra-Etah road for over 45 minutes in protest against the horrific crime. The police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused. Senior officials visited the girl's house and assured strict action against the culprits. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped By Two Youths in Sambhal District; 1 Accused Arrested.

"The cause of the murder is not known yet. The girl's parents have also not accused anyone of the murder. We are examining CCTV footage of the area from where the girl went missing while playing outside her house in the evening," reported the media house quoting SHO, Awagarh, Vinod Kumar as saying.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and murder. Four teams have been formed to identify and nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2022 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).