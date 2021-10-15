Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in a slum at Jai Bhim Nagar in the Kalwa area of Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday, informed Thane Municipal Corporation.

Fire tenders were rushed to the site and operation is underway to douse the fire.

Also Read | Man’s Body With Chopped Hand Found at Farmers’ Protest Site Near Singhu Border.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Branded as ‘Witch’ by Black Magician, Woman Thrashed to Death in Temple.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)