Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 27 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh site here late night, officials said.
At least one person with injuries was rescued and sent to a medical facility in an ambulance.
Multiple fire tenders were rushed in around 11: 30 pm.
The fire, which broke out in an enclosure near the Shastri Bridge, has been contained, the Fire Department personnel on duty told PTI.
More details are awaited.
