Kolkata, May 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at a multistorey building in south Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Eight fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze that broke out on the fifth floor of a building at AJC Bose Road–Beckbagan crossing around 2.55 pm. The fire was brought under control within an hour, the official added.

Also Read | Chinese National Benlai Pan, Suspected To Be Part of a Global Theft Syndicate, Arrested for Stealing Debit and Credit Cards From Fellow Passengers on Delhi-Bound Flight.

There was no report of any casualty or injury because of the fire, which was suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, he said.

Many offices in the building were closed for the weekend, while employees in other private establishments were safely evacuated, the official added.

Also Read | Delhi Extortion Bid: 2 Brothers Arrested in Punjabi Bagh for Sending Threat Letter to Friend With 2 Empty Cartridges.

On April 30, a fire engulfed a hotel in the city's Burrabazar area killing 14 people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)