New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): A fire broke out a multi-storied building at Shakarpur area of Delhi on Monday morning.

According to sources, the fire broke out at the fifth floor of the building.

Six fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The fire dousing operation is still in progress.

More details awaited. (ANI)

