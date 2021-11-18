Noida, Nov 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at multiple shops in a complex in a group housing society in Noida early Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place at the Golf City society in Sector 75 of the city, the officials said.

There were no reports of injury to any individual, even as the blaze gutted around half a dozen shops, according to the local police.

A Noida police spokesperson said the Fire Department was immediately rushed to the spot along with the local Sector 75 police officials.

The cause of the fire and damage caused were yet to be ascertained, the official said.

