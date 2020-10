Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): A fire broke out at a slum near Bhangel Market here in Noida on late Saturday night, police said.

Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

No casualties or loss of property have been reported so far. (ANI)

