Valsad (Gujarat) [India] September 16 (ANI): A fire broke out in a chemical factory situated in the Vapi GIDC area of Valsad in Gujarat on Friday.

According to the recent information, in a Chemical factory located in Vapi area of Valsad was seen burning up because of some unknown reasons.

Fire brigade rushed to the spot after which the fire was brought under control.

Meanwhile, no casualties were reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)

