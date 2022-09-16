Realme GT Neo 3T is now official in India. The device was first launched in several markets this June, and today, the Chinese phone maker introduced it in the Indian market. The handset will be available for sale on September 23, at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart and Realme.com. It will be offered in dash yellow, drifting white and shade black. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Today, Watch Live Streaming Here.

Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The fastest charging premium mid-ranger, #realmeGTNeo3T is here with: 💥80W SuperDart Charge 💥Snapdragon 870 5G Chipset & much more! Up to ₹7000 off (From ₹22,999*) 1st sale on 23rd Sept, 12 PM. *T&C Apply — realme (@realmeIndia) September 16, 2022

The smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperDart Charging support. It also comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Coming to the pricing, Realme GT Neo 3T retails at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 33,999.

