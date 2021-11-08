Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): A fire broke out on Sunday in the readymade clothes warehouse near Arya Samaj temple in Uttar Pradesh' Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI, Nagendra Dwivedi, Fire Officer said, "After receiving the information, we immediately reached the spot and doused the fire. Losses worth lakhs were claimed, however, no casualty has been reported so far."

He further stated that the fire took place in the middle of a dense residential settlement. (ANI)

