Infinix, the Hong-Kong based smartphone brand, has revealed a new handset under its affordable Note 11 series. It was last month when the brand announced the Note 11 Pro featuring MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. Expanding the lineup, the company has quietly unveiled the vanilla Note 11. The handset could be launched in India sometime next month. It's worth noting that it will be introduced as a successor to Note 10, which went official earlier in June 2021. Infinix Smart 6 With 5,000mAh Battery & Android 11 Go Edition Launched.

The brand is yet to disclose the pricing and availability details of the Note 11. We expect the Infinix Note 11 to hit the Indian shores as early as next month followed by other markets.

As for specifications, the Infinix Note 11 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with up to 6GB and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes in two storage options - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

For photos and videos, the smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module. It includes a 50MP primary lens accompanied by a 2MP portrait lens and AI lens. The front camera is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is offered in three colours – Glacier Green, Graphite Black and Celestial Snow.

