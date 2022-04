Visual of fire at Amar Colony, New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at Amar Colony market in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Tuesday.

Nine fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Legendary Footballer #IMVijayan Feels That #SantoshTrophy is Providing a Perfect Platform … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Earlier on Monday, around 35 shanties at Joga Bai extension's Batla House in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area were gutted in a fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)