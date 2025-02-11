Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Oshiwara Furniture Market in Mumbai's Jogeshwari West area on Tuesday, said officials.

The fire broke out at around 11:52 am and the blaze was confined to a ground-floor furniture godown. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel rushed to the spot to douse the fire. 12 fire brigade vehicles are present at the spot.

Multiple agencies, including the police, and 108 ambulance services, were also deployed to the scene, said the officials.

No injuries have been reported so far. The fire is still being fought, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

