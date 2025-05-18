New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Sunday evening.

According to Delhi Fire Services Department officials, upon receiving information, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the firefighting operation was started.

The fire broke out in one of the rooms and a hall on the hotel's third floor. The building comprised a basement, ground floor, and three upper storeys.

No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident.

Officials said that the fire has been brought under control. However, the cause of the fire was not clear.

Officials said that the dousing operation was carried out efficiently, and they prevented the flames from spreading to other areas of the hotel building.

Further investigations are still ongoing. (ANI)

