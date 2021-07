Pune (Maharastra) [India], July 16 (ANI): A fire broke out on Friday at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune.

Four to five tenders were rushed to the spot.

The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)