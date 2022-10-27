Chandigarh [India], October 27 (ANI): A major fire broke out in a liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase I on Thursday.

Around 30-35 fire tenders were pressed into service after an intimation was received of the incident.

Also Read | Rajasthan: NHRC Issues Notice to Chief Secretary on Reported 'Auctioning of Girls on Stamp Paper', 'Rape of Their Mothers' on Caste Panchayat Diktats.

Efforts are underway to douse the flame.

"A fire broke out in the liquor factory, here today. Prima facie the cause behind the fire is a short circuit. Around 30-35 fire tenders are firefighting to contain the blaze," Ram Ratan Sharma, SHO Chandigarh said.

Also Read | Lakshmi-Ganesha on Currency Notes: If BJP Thinks This Idea Is To Attract Votes, They Should Do It, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"The amount of liquor destroyed by the fire incident is yet to be ascertained, as we have not stepped inside the factory," he added.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier, a fire broke out in the godown of a RO plant in the Pratapnagar area of Vadodara, Gujarat on Wednesday.

"A godown of the Dolphin RO plant caught fire today. After an intimation was received, fire tenders from 4-5 fire stations were pressed into service. 5-6 fire tenders and around 40-50 firefighters are into service to douse the flames," a fire sub officer said.

"We cannot call it a major fire incident as the fire is under control," he added.

Earlier in September, a major fire broke out at an automobile spare parts godown near Halol road in the Vadodara district of Gujarat.

As many as 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)