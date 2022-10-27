New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Countering the claims of the BJP that the idea to use images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes is a "political stunt", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the saffron party should implement it if it thinks the move can attract votes.

Kejriwal's remarks came on the sidelines of his visit to the Ghazipur landfill site in the city.

Reporters asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor about his reaction on BJP's allegation that his appeal to print images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes was a "political stunt" ahead of polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Kejriwal replied, "(If it is a political stunt) Then they should do it. If they feel that saying this would attract votes, then they should implement it. They have the government at the Centre. They should implement this and get votes."

Claiming that the Indian economy was not in good shape, Kejriwal at a press conference on Wednesday had said the country needed a lot of effort to get the economy back on track along with the "blessings of our gods and goddesses".

Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes. He added that the new notes could have an image of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and the two deities on the other.

The BJP has then reacted citing past Kejriwal's comments to claim that his demand for having images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes is the height of U-turn as he was "trying" to be a Hindu to divert attention from his party's "anti-Hindu" mindset.

