Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at Dahisar Jumbo COVID-19 Centre in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. A least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

Around 50 patients were being treated at the centre when the fire broke out and all of them have been rescued. The blaze has been brought under control.

The fire had been reported around 12 noon. (ANI)

