Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): A fire broke out in a residence in Meerpet Police station limits in the Rangareddy district on Saturday night, damaging property worth Rs 9.5 lakhs, a fire official said.

Three fire vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

According to a fire official, "A fire broke out in a residence in the Meerpet area last night. Three fire vehicles immediately reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties reported, but property in a house worth 9.5 lakhs was damaged in the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit."

Earlier, a fire broke out in a decoration items godown under Pahadishareef police station limits in Rangareddy district on June 21. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire, and no casualties were reported, the Fire official said.

According to a Fire official, "A fire broke out in a godown storing function decoration items in the afternoon around 3:50 pm. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties reported, and the cause and extent of the loss are yet to be determined." (ANI)

