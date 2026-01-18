La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: La Liga 2025-26 pace-setters Barcelona travel to the Reale Arena this Sunday to face Real Sociedad, seeking to extend their remarkable 11-match winning streak across all competitions. Following their recent triumph in the Spanish Super Cup, Hansi Flick’s side sits four points clear at the top of the table. However, they face a Real Sociedad team that has found a second wind under new head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, remaining unbeaten in their last five competitive outings. Real Madrid Seeks Financial Transparency in FC Barcelona's Negreira Case; Legal Battle Between Spanish Giants Takes New Turn.

The tactical battle will likely centre on the midfield. Flick’s high-pressing system has overwhelmed most opponents this season, but Matarazzo’s Sociedad is known for its discipline and ability to exploit gaps through direct play. Historically, this fixture has been closely contested; while Barcelona won the reverse fixture 2-1 in September, Real Sociedad managed a famous 1-0 victory in this corresponding fixture last season.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on January 18.

Venue: Reale Arena, Anoeta Stadium

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Levante live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Team News and Key Players

Barcelona enter this fixture in formidable form, having not dropped points in the league since early December. The Catalan giants have combined defensive solidity with a clinical attack, led by the resurgent Robert Lewandowski and the creative brilliance of Lamine Yamal.

Squad rotation is expected following their midweek Copa del Rey victory over Racing Santander. While long-term absentees Gavi and Andreas Christensen remain sidelined with knee injuries, Flick is boosted by the return of several key starters. Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Raphinha are all tipped to return to the starting line-up, while Joao Cancelo is in contention for a start following his recent return to the club. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

For the hosts, the 2025–26 campaign has been a tale of two halves. After a sluggish start that left them languishing in the bottom half of the table, "La Real" have shown signs of recovery. A gritty 2-1 win over Getafe and a penalty shootout victory in the Copa del Rey have injected much-needed confidence into the squad.

Despite their improved form, the Basque side struggles with a poor home record this season, managing only three wins from nine matches at the Reale Arena. They will also be without defender Inaki Ruperez, while midfielder Yangel Herrera remains a significant doubt. The onus will fall on captain Mikel Oyarzabal and the inventive Takefusa Kubo to breach a Barcelona defence that has kept three consecutive clean sheets in the league.

