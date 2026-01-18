Following the legal escalation, actress Khushi Mukherjee has attempted to distance herself from the controversy involving herself and India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. In recent interviews, she insisted that her words were "misunderstood and sensationalised" by social media. Specific attention was drawn to her comment regarding Yadav, where she stated that the cricketer 'used to message her a lot' in the past, which saw a formal defamation complaint at the Ghazipur police station against Mukherjee by influencer Faizan Ansari. In her interview, Mukherjee suggested that her social media accounts may have been compromised during a recent trip, adding a layer of confusion to the timeline of the alleged messages. Yadav has maintained silence over the issue, and is keeping his distance from this controversy, which Mukherjee feels is unneccesary, and being made into an issue. Suryakumar Yadav-Khushi Mukherjee Controversy: INR 100 Crore Defamation Case Filed Against Actress Over Allegations Against India T20I Captain
Khushi Mukherjee Speaks Up
