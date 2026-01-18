Mumbai, January 18: Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has officially addressed the viral rumors regarding his personal life, dismissing allegations of cheating on his wife, Juli Lbr-Rathee, as "fictional" and "low-effort propaganda." In a video statement released on Saturday, January 17, Dhruv Rathee criticised the spread of misinformation and attributed the controversy to coordinated efforts by "IT cells" aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

The rumors gained momentum over the past week after unverified screenshots and "leaked" chat logs began circulating on social media platforms like X and Reddit. The claims suggested that Rathee had been involved with an influencer, leading to intense speculation among his millions of followers. While the YouTuber usually ignores personal gossip, the scale of the 2026 trend prompted a direct clarification to set the record straight. Dhruv Rathee Cheating Rumors: Amid ‘Spill the Tea Expose’ Trend, YouTuber Accused of Flirting With Influencer.

Dhruv Rathee Breaks Silence on Cheating Rumors

In a video statement shared during a team retreat in Dubai, Rathee appeared unfazed by the controversy. He mocked the quality of the "evidence" presented against him, noting that those behind the rumors failed to use even basic AI tools to create convincing fakes.

"I was busy with team meetings and enjoying Dubai, but when I saw these rumors, I was surprised by how unbelievable they were," Rathee stated. He added that the claims were so far-fetched that even his most vocal critics were hesitant to believe them, calling the campaign a "failed attempt" at character assassination. Engagement Farming or Real Scandal? From Swastik Chikara, Abhishek Sharma to Abishek Porel Viral Screenshots of Alleged Leaked Chats Target Young IPL Players.

While Juli has not released a formal video, her social media activity alongside Dhruv in Dubai served as a silent rebuttal to the rumors. Sources close to the couple noted that they have always maintained a high level of transparency regarding their digital lives. Supporters of the couple have flocked to their comment sections to denounce the rumors, urging social media platforms to take stricter action against defamatory content.

Rathee concluded his response with a defiant message to his detractors, telling them to "try harder" and "use some intelligence" if they planned to target him in the future. As of now, no credible evidence has surfaced to support any of the cheating claims, and the YouTuber has resumed his regular content schedule, focusing on his upcoming AI masterclass series.

