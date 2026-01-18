A woman sustained serious injuries following a violent bull attack in the Kandhla market area in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. The incident was caught on local CCTV cameras. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the animal charging at the unsuspecting victim in a crowded marketplace, causing panic among nearby shoppers and residents. Local onlookers eventually intervened to rescue the woman, who was subsequently rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Bulandshahr: Bull Chases and Attacks Elderly Man in Uttar Pradesh After Being Hit With Stone, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Bull Attack in Shamli

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

