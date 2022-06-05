Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at a textile mill in Surat on Saturday night.

The incident took place in the Pandesara area of the city around 10 pm on Saturday. Following the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot. It took 3-4 hours to put the fire under control. So far no casualties have been reported. Preliminary reports suggested a short circuit as the cause of the fire.

Also Read | West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: CBI Grills Two Trinamool MLAs Close to Anubrata Mondal.

"15-20 firefighters reached the spot. No casualties have been reported yet," fire officer Falgun Kumar told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Gyanvapi Case: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Asks Central Govt to Uphold Places of Worship Act to Protect Mosque.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)