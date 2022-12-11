Noida, Dec 11 (PTI) A fire broke out at Gejha village here on Sunday evening, officials said.

Dense smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the blaze that broke out at around 7 pm, they said.

“Firefighters and the personnel from the local Phase 2 police station are at the site where firefighting is underway,” a police official said

Further details awaited.

