The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a temporary 5% reduction in water supply across parts of Mumbai and its eastern suburbs from April 20 to April 27. The civic body said the cut is necessary to carry out essential maintenance work on key components of the city’s water distribution network.

Officials said the reduction will affect multiple wards but emphasised that the measures are temporary and aimed at improving the long-term efficiency and reliability of water supply across the city. Mumbai Metro News: 400-Tonne Crane Tilts at BKC During Metro 2B Work, No Injuries Reported.

Mumbai Water Cut: Maintenance on Critical Water Tunnels

The planned work will focus on Water Tunnel No. 1 (AMT-1) and Water Tunnel No. 2 (AMT-2), which form a core part of Mumbai’s water infrastructure. Civic officials said the maintenance will include charging, flushing, chlorination and dechlorination of the tunnels to ensure safe and efficient water flow.

AMT-1 supplies water from Amar Mahal (Hegdewar Garden) to Wadala and further to Parel, while AMT-2 connects Amar Mahal to the Trombay low-level and high-level reservoirs, serving several eastern and central areas. Bank Holiday Today, April 18, 2026? Know If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday.

Areas Likely To be Affected

The 5% water cut is expected to impact several eastern suburban wards, including L (Kurla East), M East, M West, N, S and T wards.

In addition, parts of south and central Mumbai under A, B, C, E, F North and F South wards may also experience reduced supply during the maintenance period.

Residents Advised to Conserve Water

The BMC has urged residents in affected areas to use water sparingly during the week-long maintenance work. Officials said the temporary inconvenience is necessary to strengthen the resilience and safety of Mumbai’s water distribution system.

The announcement follows a recent water supply disruption earlier in April, when the BMC undertook pipeline work in south Mumbai. That operation involved installing large butterfly valves near Sewri to regulate water flow from key reservoirs, including Bhardavada Hill, Phosberry Hill and Golnaji Hill reservoirs.

Several areas experienced either a complete shutdown or low-pressure supply during that period, affecting residential and commercial zones.

Civic authorities said such maintenance and upgrades are part of ongoing efforts to modernise infrastructure and ensure stable water supply for the city’s growing population. While short-term reductions may continue during planned works, the BMC maintains that these steps are essential for improving overall service delivery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).